Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas boosts FY net profit 72% to EUR 53 mln

Siauliu Bankas, a Lithuanian bank controlled by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and local investors, said on Thursday that its net profit soared to 53.065 mln euros last year, up 71.8% from 30.89 mln euros in 2017, informed LETA/BNS.

The banking group, including Siauliu Bankas' subsidiaries, posted a 63.8% rise in annual net profits to 52.638 mln euros, the bank said in its 2018 financial report.





Siauliu Bankas is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.