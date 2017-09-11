Banks, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.02.2019, 11:32
Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas boosts FY net profit 72% to EUR 53 mln
BC, Vilnius, 28.02.2019.Print version
Siauliu Bankas, a Lithuanian bank controlled by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and local investors, said on Thursday that its net profit soared to 53.065 mln euros last year, up 71.8% from 30.89 mln euros in 2017, informed LETA/BNS.
The banking group, including Siauliu Bankas' subsidiaries, posted a 63.8% rise in annual net
profits to 52.638 mln euros, the bank said in its 2018 financial report.
Siauliu Bankas is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of
the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
Other articles:
- 28.02.2019 Lithuanian PM says he has 'rational' proposal to Minsk over N-plant
- 28.02.2019 Supporting sustainability: EU’s financial innovation
- 28.02.2019 H&M to open 1st COS store in Vilnius in Go9 mall
- 27.02.2019 Проект склада Intersurgical в Пабраде получил 10 млн. евро кредита SEB
- 27.02.2019 Monetary growth in Latvia remains moderately positive
- 27.02.2019 Estonia putting EUR 10 mln in fund for hi-tech investment
- 27.02.2019 SEB loans EUR 10 mln to Intersurgical for warehouse construction in Lithuania's Pabrade
- 27.02.2019 Объемы кредитования по ряду новых проектов в банке Rietumu превышают 10 млн. евро
- 27.02.2019 84% пенсий в Латвии - ниже границы риска бедности
- 27.02.2019 Кабмин Литвы пересматривает сроки реализации задач: 12 важнейших изменений