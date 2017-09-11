Banks, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia
Rietumu Asset Management reorganizes its investment funds
As it is known, over the past year the bank and its main divisions are arranging and readjusting their services while adapting them to the latest changes – taking into account new focuses of the bank’s strategy, its product line, client base, as well as the external conditions. The goal of these activities is to provide the best conditions for further long-term development of the bank.
In addition, in terms of its development strategic profile, RAM is planning to make a strong focus on managing the most profitable funds and investment products. At the same time, the company has decided to liquidate those investment funds and subfunds whose size and, accordingly, commission returns do not meet the current goals.
Therefore, Cash Reserve Fund with Cash Reserve Fund-EUR and Cash Reserve Fund-USD subfunds; as well as Fund-Global Equity USD subfond are being liquidated. The official announcement has been reported to Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange today.
Here you can find a detailed official information on investment funds reorganization for the clients of RAM.
