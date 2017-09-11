Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 20.02.2019, 17:03
Non-competitive bids auction in Latvia sells EUR 8 mln worth of 5-year government bonds
Demand for the Latvian government securities at the auction on Wednesday was 6.3 times higher than the amount offered by the Treasury.
Four bidders at the auction demanded EUR 50.275 mln worth of the government securities, maturing on November 2, 2023. The fixed yield rate on the bonds was 0.453%.
At Wednesday’s auctions, the Treasury is selling an additional issue of five-year government bonds launched in October 31, 2018.
A competitive bids multi-price auction earlier on Wednesday sold the whole supply of government securities worth EUR 32 mln. Thus, the total amount of the five-year bonds sold today is EUR 40 mln.
The auctions of the Latvian government securities are held by the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange, while clearing is performed by the Latvian Central Depository of Securities. At the end of 2018, the total amount of domestic public debt securities in circulation was EUR 1.13 bn.
