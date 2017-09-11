Budget, Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 20.02.2019, 09:24
Discussion on health sector causes government to consider tax changes - PM Karins
After hearing the Health Ministry’s report on the amendments
necessary to the Healthcare Financing Law, Finance Minister Janis Reirs (New Unity) pointed to the
problem that the health system is currently financed by around 600,000 taxpayers
although Latvia’s employed population is about one mln strong. The finance
minister believes that the situation might be solved by reducing the number of
various tax regimes. There are currently seven tax regimes in Latvia.
Health Minister Ilze
Vinkele (For Development/For) agreed that the Health Ministry’s proposals
would affect a “broader area” than just the health sector and that the seven
taxation regimes should be revised.
Interior Minister Sandis
Girgens (KPV LV) called on the ministers to start considering a tax regime
that would encourage people to pay their taxes. “A tax rate that does not
encourage to pay the tax should be scrapped,” the minister said.
On hearing the ministers’ arguments, Prime Minister Karins indicated that the many
taxation regimes are not advantageous in the long term as they prevent the
taxpayers from ensuring their future.
“It would be irresponsible to consider the Health Ministry’s
proposal without changing the system as a whole. We will therefore have to
decide on changes in the taxation system. Perhaps, this has to be dome even
before 2021. But if we want to change something, the decisions have to be
farsighted,” the prime minister said.
Karins said that the taxation system has to be fair and
equitable and that the government must not allow its deterioration.
“Our government will also carry out a territorial reform,
which will affect the school system, healthcare and taxes. We are not taking
any decisions today, but we are publicly launching a debate on tax changes,”
Karins said.
The discussion in the government started after the health
minister proposed a new mandatory health insurance solution, which would apply
to all payers of mandatory social security contributions. The rate of the
social security contributions would be raised by one percentage point also for
those employees whose employers do not pay this tax in the general tax regime,
as well as for employees working in microenterprises.
