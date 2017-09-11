Estonia: LHV Pank acquires loan portfolio of Versobank AS for less money than announced

S LHV Pank completed the acquisition of the loan portfolio of Versobank AS for 12.2 mln euros, which is a third less than the sum announced in December.

LHV purchased the loan portfolio of Versobank as of Feb. 16, the bank told the stock exchange.





According to the agreement entered into on Dec. 19, the transaction was to be closed presumably on Jan. 28, and the precondition of the closure of the transaction was satisfactory results for AS LHV Pank of the loan portfolio audit. It was announced then that the estimated price of the loan portfolio is 18.4 mln euros.





The loan portfolio was acquired as a loan portfolio company, consisting of loan and collateral agreements and two employees related to the portfolio. The loan portfolio contained loans to Estonian companies in the amount of approximately 10.4 mln euros as well as loans to Estonian resident private customers in the amount of approximately 2.8 mln euros.





LHV Group is a domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. There are more than 390 people working at LHV and more than 164,000 clients are using its banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have more than 177,000 active clients.





In 2018, the profit of LHV Group rose 23% on year to 27.2 mln euros, from which LHV Pank earned 18.4 mln euros and LHV Varahaldus 6.8 mln euros.





The European Central Bank (ECB), as proposed by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority, on March 26 of last year withdrew the authorization of Versobank AS to operate as a credit institution due to serious and long-lasting breaches of legal requirements, particularly concerning the prevention of money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.





In March, Eero Kaup, Viljar Alnek and Ksenia Kravtsenko from KPMG Baltics OU and Law Office KPMG Law OU were appointed as the bank's liquidators.





Versobank has been operating in Estonia since fall 1999. According to unaudited figures, Versobank's assets in 2017 grew to 294 mln euros and net profit totaled 300,000 euros.