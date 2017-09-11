State Revenue Service to focus on increasing revenue from VAT – Jaunzeme

The State Revenue Service (VID) this year will focus on increasing revenue from the value added tax (VAT), said the new VID chief Ieva Jaunzeme in an interview with commercial LNT television referred LETA.

Speaking abut curbing shadow economy, Jaunzeme said that the list of tasks is long, and there are larger and smaller measures planned in this area.





She spoke about two priorities in curbing shadow economy – the problems in the construction sector and fight against contraband. She also said that VID will try to balance resources in curbing shadow economy, but not all areas can be tackled at once.





“This year we will focus on VAT revenue, which is the biggest revenue in the budget, and next year we will turn to another area,” she said.





As reported, Jaunzeme on Tuesday was appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers as the new head of the State Revenue Service. She has been appointed to a five-year term.





A total of 24 candidates applied for the position of the Revenue Service's chief which became vacant after the Revenue Service’s previous head Ilze Cirule suddenly passed away in March 2018. She had been heading the Revenue Service since November 2016.





The government approved Revenue Service's deputy head Dace Peleka as the acting director general of the service.