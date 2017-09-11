Luminor doesn’t plan any more job cuts

Luminor does not plan any more job cuts after announcing its plans earlier in the day to lay off 420 employees in Lithuania during 2019, the head of the bank's Lithuanian branch says LETA/BNS.

"No, we don't plan any more. We hope to complete our optimization plan in the first or second quarter of 2020, and then we are looking at the third stage of growth when we will compete and we want to grow to be able to offer new solutions and instruments for the market," told Andrius Nacajus.

Earlier in the day, the bank announced plans to cut hundreds of jobs, including 420 out of 1,300 in Lithuania. Nacajus confirmed that some of the bank's branches would be closed, without elaborating.

"We regularly assess the effectiveness of our retail network. We did that last year and will continue it this year. I cannot specify which branches we plan to close this year as we are now coordinating the plan with both the works council and supervision institutions," Nacajus said.

In his words, cuts will affect various positions across the bank.

"Probably, one exceptional thing is that it will professionally affect executives more, and one of the changes we are doing is that we are expanding the so-called executive sphere of influence and expanding teams, proportionally reducing the number of executives more than that of specialists," Nacajus said.

As US private equity giant Blackstone Group is taking over Luminor, Nacajus said added that the lay offs were not determined but backed by the future shareholder.

"These changes were not determined by Blackstone, they were planned during the merger: the first, second and third stages were already planned during the very merger, and our future shareholder backed them after being acquainted," Nacajus told.

After completing its merger in the Baltic states and launched the change of its operating model, Luminor announced its plans on Monday to lay off 130 employees in Estonia and 250 in Latvia. Luminor currently has around 3,000 people working in the three countries, including 1,300 in Lithuania.





Created in 2017 through the merger of Nordea's and DNB's operations in the Baltics, Luminor continues to operate in all three countries through its Estonian-registered bank and branches in Latvia and Lithuania,