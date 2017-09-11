Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
Only those taxes that do not concern entrepreneurship could be changed before 2021 - Reirs
Reirs points out that during the work on the new government
declaration, there was a lot of talk about tax changes, especially labor taxes,
in order to achieve that low income-earners be paid higher net wages. It means
that the non-taxable minimum income must be increased faster, but no later than
in 2019, explains the minister.
The current tax system has to keep working for some time so
it could be analyzed in 2020, says Reirs. Before that, only those taxes that do
not concern entrepreneurship could change. For instance, higher non-taxable
minimum income would mean no extra spending for businessmen, therefore the
non-taxable income could be increased sooner, says Reirs, adding that the
agreement not to increase the minimum wage in the near future is still in
force.
Every time tax changes are discussed, the public will be
provided full information about the discussions and all reasons for raising one
tax or another, Reirs promises. "For instance, a political decision has
been made in our neighbor countries to raise excise taxes on alcoholic
beverages, fuel and cigarettes, and use the higher revenue to substantially
increase child benefits."
Another problem that needs to be solved is social support
for those on paternal leave, as these persons do not make social contributions,
which will affect the amount of their pensions when they retire, adds Reirs.
Commenting on when the minimum pension could increase, Reirs
points out that this is a very complicated question. The minimum social
insurance benefit is EUR 64.08, and it is at the basis of everything -
pensions, disability benefits and others. In order to increase the minimum
social insurance benefit, and therefore pensions, by EUR 10, a total of EUR 64 mln
would be needed, which is an enormous amount. The minimum social insurance
benefit has to be reformed by introducing a more individual approach to all
those who receive the benefit, believes the minister.
