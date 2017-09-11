Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
Kitt, Muller, Ross nominated as candidates for Bank of Estonia governor
The supervisory board of the central bank will start discussing the potential candidates at an extraordinary meeting to be held on February 12. A successful candidate must gain the support of at least five members of the eight-member supervisory board.
"Dignified people are running for governor of the Bank of Estonia. As supervisory board chairman, I want to ensure that the election of the candidate for the next governor is transparent to the public and carried out smoothly," Mart Laar, chairman of the supervisory board of the central bank, said.
The communications department of Swedbank told that at present, Kitt will continue as the head of Swedbank Estonia. The Ministry of Finance also said that Ross will continue to work as deputy secretary general for financial policy and external relations at the ministry.
The term of office of the current central bank governor, , will end on June 6, 2019. According to law, the term of office of the president of the Bank of Estonia is seven years and non-recurrent.
By law, the status of Bank of Estonia governor candidate is given to a person to whom the supervisory board has made a proposal to run for the position and who has given their written consent to run for central bank governor.
