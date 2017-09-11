NIB issues first Nordic-Baltic Blue Bond

The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) on Thursday traded its first Nordic-Baltic Blue Bond, a five-year, 2-billion-Swedish-kronor bond launched under the NIB Environmental Bond Framework that will focus on investments within water resource management and protection, said NIB.

NIB's inaugural Nordic-Baltic Blue Bond is targeted at sustainable investors and the bond was oversubscribed more than two times. Eligible projects include wastewater treatment, prevention of water pollution and water-related climate change adaptation, NIB said in a press release.





The bond is listed on the bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.





"NIB has long been playing an important role in the recovery of the Baltic Sea. During the past fifteen years, the bank has financed numerous projects with positive effects on marine life and the quality of surface and groundwater," said Lars Eibeholm, head of treasury at NIB.





"NIB has been active in the green bond market since 2011 and is the largest issuer of green bonds in the Nordic region. The Nordic–Baltic Blue Bond is specifically aimed at investors that are conscious of the challenges facing the region's water resources, especially those affecting the Baltic Sea," Eibeholm said. "It gives investors the opportunity to directly target water-related projects that address these challenges."





NIB pointed out in the press release that the Nordic–Baltic region is rich in water resources, but human activity and new types of pollution are putting increasing pressure on water environments. The Baltic Sea has particularly been affected by eutrophication due to the high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus discharge that result in excessive plant and algae growth. Therefore, investments in wastewater treatment will be a necessity for sustainable urban development in the future.