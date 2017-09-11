Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 15:02
Estonia’s LHV nets 2 mln euros in October 2018
"In October, we continued with a rapid growth of our loan portfolio.
Amounting to 38 mln euros, this result was best ever. The growth was derived
from both loans to businesses as well as home loans and was in part due to
already signed but not yet paid out loan agreements," Madis Toomsalu,
CEO of LHV Group, told the stock
exchange.
The company's management said that funds managed by LHV withstood the
stock market correction reasonably well. "Our portfolio remains strong;
there have been no new additions to the list of customers under more thorough
surveillance. Interest income is strong and growing," Toomsalu said.
Pursuant to the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority's assessment,
the supervisory board of LHV Group
decided to set new capital requirements: the total CAD target ratio was set at
15.5% and Tier 1 ratio at 12.1%, which include buffers set by LHV Group.
The company also announced in October a new LHV subordinated bonds issue.
The subscription period of the bonds will start on November 14.
- 13.11.2018 "Strong candidates" interested in RB Rail CEO position
- 13.11.2018 MTPL insurance has brought 6.221 mln euros profit in nine months 2018
- 13.11.2018 Freight shipping by rail in Latvia up 10.2% in January-October 2018
- 13.11.2018 Power price up 11% in Lithuania last week – provider
- 13.11.2018 Tallinn eyeing 76 mln euros joint building for city authorities
- 13.11.2018 Growth in Lithuania to be slowest among Baltic states – SEB
- 13.11.2018 Instant payments are available to more than 90% bank customers in Latvia
- 13.11.2018 Elron's monthly ticket revenue up 20%
- 13.11.2018 Eesti Energia planning new oil shale mine in NE Estonia
- 13.11.2018 Reduced Klaipeda seaport charges for container ships to boost the development of shipping