MTPL insurance has brought 6.221 mln euros profit in nine months 2018

Latvian insurance companies have posted a profit of 6.221 mln euros from mandatory motor third party liability (MTPL) insurance in the first nine months of 2018, in contrast to loss a year ago, informs LETA referring to the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Latvia (LTAB).

According to LTAB data, in the first nine months of 2018 premiums in MTPL insurance amounted to 52.115 mln euros, which is by 43.8% more than in the respective period last year, while net claims reached 35.78 mln euros, growing 8.5% year-on-year.





In the first nine months of last year, insurers incurred 7.045 mln euros loss from MTPL insurance. MTPL insurance in Latvia is offered by nine non-life insurers.





The MTPL insurance system was introduced in Latvia in 1997.