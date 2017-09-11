Ten Latvian parties apply for financing from national budget

The ten parties which have won more than 2 percent of votes in the recent 13th Saeima elections have applied with the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) for financing from the national budget, KNAB representative Inta Nolle said LETA.

Ten parties are entitled to this financing after the last general elections.





According to the Central Election Commission’s data, Harmony in four years will receive EUR 474,612, KPV LV – EUR 341,548, the New Conservative Party – EUR 325,728, For Development/For – EUR 288,784, the National Alliance – EUR 264,012, the Union of Greens and Farmers – EUR 237,636, New Unity – EUR 160,576, the Latvian Alliance of Regions – EUR 99,448, the Latvia’s Russian Union – EUR 76,716, the Progressives – EUR 62,700.





In total, EUR 2,331,760 will be paid from the state budget to political parties.