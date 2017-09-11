Analytics, Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
Estonia had EUR 412 mln in stabilization reserve at end of September
Of the assets of the reserve 65% has been invested in very
low risk government securities and the remaining 35% in bonds issued by
banks and deposits. Belgian treasury bonds made up 18.7% of the fund's
investments, French treasury bonds 18.2% and Dutch treasury bonds 10.2% at the
end of September. Overall, bonds made up 97% of the investments and deposits 3%,
the Finance Ministry said.
The main aim of the investment of assets into the
stabilization reserve is to ensure the preservation of asset value. No currency
risks are taken when investing assets. The reserve may also need to be used
quickly, which is why the second aim is to ensure high liquidity. Earning
revenue is third on the list of aims for the investment of assets.
The interest performance of the reserve is affected by the
negative interest rate environment. The yields on the euro area treasury bonds
that meet the investment criteria of the Estonian treasury are negative for
maturities of up to four years, as are generally negative the short-term rates
for euro area bank deposits and bonds.
The stabilization reserve was created in 1997 in the amount
of 44.84 mln euros to reduce general economic risks. In 2009 224 mln euros was
taken out of the reserve to reduce general economic risks arising from the
global economic crisis.
According to law, the reserve can be used for mitigating
general economic risks and alleviating crises, solving states of emergency,
states of war or other emergency situations. The reserve can also be used for
solving and preventing financial crises of financial institutions caused by
liquidity or solvency related difficulties or significant failures in the
payment or funds transfer systems.
