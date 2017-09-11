Estonia had EUR 412 mln in stabilization reserve at end of September

The market value of the Estonian stabilization reserve as at the end of September was 412 mln euros, with 1.1 mln euros placed into the reserve during 2018, reported LETA/BNS.

Of the assets of the reserve 65% has been invested in very low risk government securities and the remaining 35% in bonds issued by banks and deposits. Belgian treasury bonds made up 18.7% of the fund's investments, French treasury bonds 18.2% and Dutch treasury bonds 10.2% at the end of September. Overall, bonds made up 97% of the investments and deposits 3%, the Finance Ministry said.





The main aim of the investment of assets into the stabilization reserve is to ensure the preservation of asset value. No currency risks are taken when investing assets. The reserve may also need to be used quickly, which is why the second aim is to ensure high liquidity. Earning revenue is third on the list of aims for the investment of assets.





The interest performance of the reserve is affected by the negative interest rate environment. The yields on the euro area treasury bonds that meet the investment criteria of the Estonian treasury are negative for maturities of up to four years, as are generally negative the short-term rates for euro area bank deposits and bonds.





The stabilization reserve was created in 1997 in the amount of 44.84 mln euros to reduce general economic risks. In 2009 224 mln euros was taken out of the reserve to reduce general economic risks arising from the global economic crisis.





According to law, the reserve can be used for mitigating general economic risks and alleviating crises, solving states of emergency, states of war or other emergency situations. The reserve can also be used for solving and preventing financial crises of financial institutions caused by liquidity or solvency related difficulties or significant failures in the payment or funds transfer systems.