Wednesday, 07.11.2018, 21:48
Riga City Council adopts budget amendments, increasing expenditure to 1 bln euros
During discussion 18 proposals submitted by the opposition lawmakers were
rejected.
This year, municipal institutions and enterprises had requested 25.65 mln
euros worth of extra allocations, but the Riga City Council financial
department only agreed to grant 24.75 mln euros of this amount.
Although property tax revenues have dropped 2.4 mln euros this year, the
local government’s revenues have grown by 15.28 mln euros to 923.69 mln euros,
while budget expenditures have totaled 1.023 bln euros.
According to the municipal budget approved in the spring of 2018, the
local government’s expenditures were planned at 998 mln euros and revenues at
908 mln euros.
By combining the state and municipal funds, the biggest additional
financing or 12.15 mln euros will go to the education, culture and sports
department. The financial department has been allocated additional 9.73 mln
euros, the property department – 617,136 euros, the transport department –
574,275 euros, the welfare department – 357,925 euros, the housing and
environment department – 52,928 euros.
Also several municipal institutions will receive additional financing.
