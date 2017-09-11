Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Taxation
44,043 business operators pay micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early November 2018
From September 1, 2010, when the micro enterprise tax was introduced in
Latvia, till November 1, 2018, Latvian authorities have received a total of
98,960 applications from tax payers seeking the status of micro enterprise tax
payers.
Of those, 47,759 applications were submitted by corporate entities,
47,651 applications were from individuals and 3,556 applications were filed by
individual business operators.
Applications for the status of micro enterprise tax payers were approved
in case of 45,904 corporate entities, 45,904 individuals and 3,441 individual
business operators.
At the same time, 1,627 applications from corporate entities, 950
applications from individuals and 76 applications from individual business
operators were rejected.
As of December 31, 2017, a total of 3,896 companies lost the status of a
micro enterprise tax payer.
As reported, the Latvian parliament in July 2017 adopted amendments to
the Law on Micro Enterprise Tax under which micro enterprises with annual
turnover below 40,000 euros will be paying a 15% tax, starting from this year,
and the 20% tax will be applied to the turnover in excess of 40,000 euros with
special rules applying during the transition period in 2018 and 2019.
