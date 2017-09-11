Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Taxation

Number of corporate tax payers in Latvia down in November 2018

There were 209,518 corporate entities registered as taxpayers in Latvia as on November 1, 2018, down by 4.4% year-on-year, informs LETA referring to the statistics of the Latvian State Revenue Service.

Compared to October 1 this year, the number of corporate taxpayers has dropped by 1,245.


In early November this year, the largest number of corporate tax payers were registered in the Latvian capital Riga – 123,595.


On November 1, 2017, there were 219,230 corporate tax payers registered in Latvia.

 




