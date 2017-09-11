Number of corporate tax payers in Latvia down in November 2018

There were 209,518 corporate entities registered as taxpayers in Latvia as on November 1, 2018, down by 4.4% year-on-year, informs LETA referring to the statistics of the Latvian State Revenue Service.

Compared to October 1 this year, the number of corporate taxpayers has dropped by 1,245.





In early November this year, the largest number of corporate tax payers were registered in the Latvian capital Riga – 123,595.





On November 1, 2017, there were 219,230 corporate tax payers registered in Latvia.