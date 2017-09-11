Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Taxation
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 20:37
Number of corporate tax payers in Latvia down in November 2018
01.11.2018
There were 209,518 corporate entities registered as taxpayers in Latvia as on November 1, 2018, down by 4.4% year-on-year, informs LETA referring to the statistics of the Latvian State Revenue Service.
Compared to October 1 this year, the number of corporate taxpayers has
dropped by 1,245.
In early November this year, the largest number of corporate tax payers
were registered in the Latvian capital Riga – 123,595.
On November 1, 2017, there were 219,230 corporate tax payers registered
in Latvia.
