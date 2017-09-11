Baltic Horizon Fund declares 2.06 mln euros cash distribution to investors

The commercial property investment fund Baltic Horizon Fund is to make a cash distribution of approximately 2.06 mln euros to its unitholders, informs LETA/BNS.

Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund has approved a cash distribution of approximately 1.88% of the fund's weighted average net asset value for the third quarter to its unitholders. This equals to approximately 2.06 mln euros in total and 0.026 euros per unit, Baltic Horizon Fund told the stock exchange.





The pay-out also represents a 7.8% rolling distribution yield, up from 7.5% last quarter, for the past 12 months based on the closing unit price of the last day of the third quarter on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.





Payments will be distributed from the fund on November 22, 2018. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined according to a unitholders' list as of November 19 at the end of the business day of the T2S settlement system.





Baltic Horizon Fund previously paid its unitholders approximately 2 mln euros on September 5, 2018.