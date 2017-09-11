Estonia, Financial Services, Funds
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 10:27
Baltic Horizon Fund declares 2.06 mln euros cash distribution to investors
Northern Horizon
Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund has approved a cash distribution of
approximately 1.88% of the fund's weighted average net asset value for the
third quarter to its unitholders. This equals to approximately 2.06 mln euros
in total and 0.026 euros per unit, Baltic
Horizon Fund told the stock exchange.
The pay-out also represents a 7.8% rolling distribution yield, up from
7.5% last quarter, for the past 12 months based on the closing unit price of
the last day of the third quarter on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.
Payments will be distributed from the fund on November 22, 2018.
Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined according to a
unitholders' list as of November 19 at the end of the business day of the
T2S settlement system.
Baltic Horizon Fund previously
paid its unitholders approximately 2 mln euros on September 5, 2018.
- 01.11.2018 Riga City Council's budget expenditures have grown to 1 bln this year
- 01.11.2018 Расходы бюджета Рижской думы в 2018 году выросли до 1 млрд. евро
- 01.11.2018 Торговля, транспорт и энергетика занимают первые места в структуре экономики Латвии
- 31.10.2018 В рейтинге Doing Business Литва поднялась на рекордное 14 место
- 31.10.2018 В октябре латвийским фермерам за площадь выплачено 136 млн. евро
- 31.10.2018 Бизнесмен призывает эстонцев "очнуться": перестаньте пить кофе за три евро!
- 31.10.2018 Estonian police catch man who stole mlns of euros' worth of cryptocurrency
- 31.10.2018 Эксперт Swedbank: как испортить кредитную историю?
- 31.10.2018 Number of places of electricity consumption in Estonia climbs above 724,500
- 31.10.2018 In September, the turnover growth of retail trade enterprises accelerated in Estonia