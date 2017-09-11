Riga City Council's budget expenditures have grown to 1 bln this year

The Riga City Council’s Financial and Administrative Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved the city’s amended 2018 budget, raising municipal budget expenditure to 1.023 bln, informs LETA.

This year, municipal institutions and enterprises had requested 25.65 mln euros worth of extra allocations, but the department only agreed to grant 24.75 mln euros of this amount.





Although property tax revenues have dropped 2.4 mln euros this year, the local government’s revenues have grown by 15.28 mln euros to 923.69 mln euros, while budget expenditures have totaled 1.023 bln euros.





According to the municipal budget approved in the spring of 2018, the local government’s expenditures were planned at 998 mln euros and revenues at 908 mln euros.





The city council’s budget currently has a 130 mln euros surplus.