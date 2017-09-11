Budget, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 10:27
Riga City Council's budget expenditures have grown to 1 bln this year
BC, Riga, 01.11.2018.Print version
The Riga City Council’s Financial and Administrative Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved the city’s amended 2018 budget, raising municipal budget expenditure to 1.023 bln, informs LETA.
This year, municipal institutions and enterprises had requested 25.65 mln
euros worth of extra allocations, but the department only agreed to grant 24.75
mln euros of this amount.
Although property tax revenues have dropped 2.4 mln euros this year, the
local government’s revenues have grown by 15.28 mln euros to 923.69 mln euros,
while budget expenditures have totaled 1.023 bln euros.
According to the municipal budget approved in the spring of 2018, the
local government’s expenditures were planned at 998 mln euros and revenues at 908
mln euros.
The city council’s budget currently has a 130 mln euros surplus.
Other articles:
- 01.11.2018 Baltic Horizon Fund declares 2.06 mln euros cash distribution to investors
- 01.11.2018 Dobeles Dzirnavnieks remains leader in Latvia’s food and beverages industry in 2017
- 01.11.2018 Latvijas Valsts Mezi remains forestry industry leader in 2017
- 01.11.2018 Расходы бюджета Рижской думы в 2018 году выросли до 1 млрд. евро
- 01.11.2018 Ryanair launches direct flights between Riga and Edinburgh today
- 01.11.2018 Торговля, транспорт и энергетика занимают первые места в структуре экономики Латвии
- 31.10.2018 В рейтинге Doing Business Литва поднялась на рекордное 14 место
- 31.10.2018 В Латвии выросли оптовые продажи лекарств
- 31.10.2018 В октябре латвийским фермерам за площадь выплачено 136 млн. евро
- 31.10.2018 БПБК раскрыло в 1-м Рижском медицинском колледже преступления, нанесшие государству ущерб в размере 55 тыс. евро