Baltic States – CIS, Banks, Financial Services, Forum, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 31.10.2018, 16:57
Rietumu Asset Management – On Systemic Approach to Investments and New Opportunities
InvestPro is one of the most authoritative business forums in Central Asia, which gathers several hundred entrepreneurs, investors, experts in corporate banking services and wealth management, lawyers and specialists in other areas from different regions of the world. The geography of the forum includes Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, Cyprus, Russia, Denmark, Malta, Latvia and other countries.
When giving his speech for the conference participants, Yuri Moskaliuk demonstrated the advantages of a systemic approach to investments by using examples of thematic portfolios, developed and managed by Rietumu Asset Management for its customers.
Among them are portfolios such as Brands&Luxury, which includes stocks of manufacturers of leading international brands, Commodity Basket, where stock of the global commodity sector companies are accumulated, and Industry 4.0, consisting of stocks of leading innovation companies.
Yuri Moskaliuk also shared his vision on the prospects of investment into trust funds, which perform management of securities of realtors and other companies operating in the real estate industry, and told about the experiences of Rietumu Asset Management in working with this type funds.
The expert noted the advantages of these options for investments as broad opportunities for diversified investments and receipt of higher income compared with classical deposits, government stocks and other traditional financial instruments.
Moreover, Yuri Moskaliuk told about alternative options for investments which grow in popularity and open new sources for receiving income for capital holders. Taking into account these promising and actively developing trends, Rietumu Asset Management also started offering such alternative opportunities for investing funds to its customers.
- 31.10.2018 В рамках Балтийского форума состоится конференция о русских за пределами России и отношениях с США
- 31.10.2018 Латвия передает участок возле Гайзинькалнса российскому миллиардеру Шефлеру
- 31.10.2018 Рига вошла в десятку самых зеленых городов мира
- 31.10.2018 Estonian police catch man who stole mlns of euros' worth of cryptocurrency
- 31.10.2018 Riga ranked world's 10th greenest city – travel portal
- 31.10.2018 Baltic Forum in Jurmala to discuss Russians in the West and relations with US
- 31.10.2018 Anti-vaxxers most prominent in Bulgaria, Latvia and France, says survey
- 31.10.2018 Эксперт Swedbank: как испортить кредитную историю?
- 31.10.2018 Две работы IMMER Group победили в конкурсе Golden Cylinder Award
- 31.10.2018 Lux Express bus company carries by 12% more passengers in Latvia in 9 months 2018