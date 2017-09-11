Banks, Crisis, Financial Services, Lithuania
Lithuania's central bank was not cautious enough before crisis – Vasiliauskas
|Vitas Vasiliauskas. Photo: lb.lt.
He
acknowledged that the central bank was not cautious enough before the crisis.
"There
were opportunities (to tighten requirements for banks – BC), but
they were smaller than they are now," Vasiliauskas told the parliamentary
Committee on Budget and Finance, looking into the circumstances of the 2008
crisis.
In his
words, the credit market's pre-crisis expansion was fast and subsequent events
showed that "it was not sustainable".
"It
was not based on cautious, conservative sources, it was based on sources from
the parent companies," Vasiliauskas told committee members.
In his
words, the parent banks transferred around 12 bln euros to their subsidiaries
in Lithuania in 2008. "It made 30-40% of GDP. It’s not easy to manage such
a financial flow," the central banker said.
Last
spring, the Seimas of Lithuania ordered the Committee on Finance and Budget to
look into how previous governments managed the country's finance since 2005.
The Committee is analyzing how right-wing and left-wing political forces
managed the country's finances and is due to finish its investigation by April
15.
