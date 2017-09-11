Share of domestic, EU countries' deposits in Latvian banks grows to 90% - FCMC

he share of domestic and EU (EU) member states’ deposits in Latvian banks has grown to 90 percent, the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has concluded upon analyzing the banking sector’s business models and approving the banks’ new strategies, writes LETA.

After being ordered at the beginning of this year to revise their approaches to banking business, Latvia-based banks, particularly those operating in the non-resident segment, slashed their share of foreign deposits. This resulted in the dominance of domestic (80%) and EU countries’ (10 percent) deposits, with their total share now making up 90% of all bank deposits in Latvia, the regulator said.





As recently as in 2016, domestic bank deposits made up 45%, while non-resident deposits accounted for 55%.





As part of the new risk-reduction approach, the Latvian banking sector is now focusing on attracting clients from the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA), giving up most of its clients outside this economic area.





FCMC chairman Peters Putnins noted that this is a historic time as the very foundations of the Latvian banking system, created over the past 25 years, are now being overhauled.





“Our dialogue with the sector shows that the banks have been taking active measures and seeking new businesses approaches. The new models are being integrated in their business strategies. This has been a meticulous work with each bank, assessing all aspects in the new business model chosen by each bank. At present we are reviewing some latest information, it can be called a kind of progress control, which will be followed by a future risk impact assessment,” said Putnins.





He added that the new requirements would be set individually for each bank by the end of this year.