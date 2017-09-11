Estonia, Financial Services
Tuesday, 30.10.2018, 10:59
Estonian FinMin wants to make proving origin of suspicious money owner's responsibility
Should the plan enter into force, the owner or holder of the
assets in the event of a money-laundering suspicion would have to start proving
the origin of the suspicious assets to the Police and Border Guard Board and
the prosecutor's office. The owner would have to submit evidence of the legal
origin of the assets -- explain the economic objective of the transaction
concerning the money, connections with real economic activity, parties and the
final beneficiaries.
According to the law currently in effect,
investigative bodies must prove the illegal origin of the assets.
"When investigating the origin of the assets, investigative bodies
have reached a situation where the origin of money used in money-laundering
schemes cannot be identified as there are problems with receiving responses to
international legal aid please. Thus, there is often no possibility to launch
criminal proceedings against the participants of the scheme under the
characteristics of a money-laundering crime," told Ott Heinapuu, spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Heinapuu explained that the amendments would allow to
restrict the disposal of assets in cases where there are characteristics of
money-laundering, but the assets' origin and detailed connection with the
specific preliminary crime cannot be proven.
Minister of Finance Toomas
Toniste said that the so-called reverse proof would be a very effective
deterrence measure for hindering money-laundering. "As a result of that, a
person who wishes to launder money through the Estonian financial system runs
the real risk of losing their assets," the minister told.
At the same time, Toniste said that as this is a significant
amendment, it also needs a thorough discussion. The government committee on
anti-money-laundering and countering the financing of terrorism gave an
approval in principle to the plan two weeks ago.
The plan is to submit the proposals, which were formed into
a bill at the Ministry of Finance, to a Cabinet sitting of the government for
discussion. Due to the importance of the amendment, the plan is to coordinate
the provisions within a wider circle. The ministry is waiting for feedback
regarding the bill submitted for coordination within a week.
The ministry spokesperson said that the new rules are to be
implemented only in cases where the Financial Intelligence Unit has applied
restriction regarding the use and disposal of assets and the information in the
hands of the police indicates that the origin of the assets is being disguised,
but the owners of the assets are not cooperating with the investigators, are
evading the proceedings or attempting to prove the origin of the assets or
the transactions made with it with forged or inaccurate documents.
"Thus, regular persons using classic daily financial
services will not face additional responsibilities for proving the origin of
their assets in the background of the measure in question," Heinapuu said.
The Interior Ministry on February 5 and the Estonian Banking
Association on January 19 of this year made a proposal to the Finance Ministry
to implement a reverse proof burden. The task of developing a bill was handed
by the government at a Cabinet sitting in August. The matter has also been
discussed by the parliamentary legal affairs committee.
The plan of making an exception in the presumption of
innocence in the case of money-laundering has previously been publicly
supported also by the anti-money-laundering working group of the Estonian
Banking Association and the Central Criminal Police.
