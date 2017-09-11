Estonian FinMin wants to make proving origin of suspicious money owner's responsibility

The Estonian Ministry of Finance is planning a law amendment that in the event of a money-laundering suspicion would make it the responsibility of the owner of the assets to prove the honest origin of the money and not the investigators', informed LETA/BNS.

Should the plan enter into force, the owner or holder of the assets in the event of a money-laundering suspicion would have to start proving the origin of the suspicious assets to the Police and Border Guard Board and the prosecutor's office. The owner would have to submit evidence of the legal origin of the assets -- explain the economic objective of the transaction concerning the money, connections with real economic activity, parties and the final beneficiaries.





According to the law currently in effect, investigative bodies must prove the illegal origin of the assets. "When investigating the origin of the assets, investigative bodies have reached a situation where the origin of money used in money-laundering schemes cannot be identified as there are problems with receiving responses to international legal aid please. Thus, there is often no possibility to launch criminal proceedings against the participants of the scheme under the characteristics of a money-laundering crime," told Ott Heinapuu, spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.





Heinapuu explained that the amendments would allow to restrict the disposal of assets in cases where there are characteristics of money-laundering, but the assets' origin and detailed connection with the specific preliminary crime cannot be proven.

Minister of Finance Toomas Toniste said that the so-called reverse proof would be a very effective deterrence measure for hindering money-laundering. "As a result of that, a person who wishes to launder money through the Estonian financial system runs the real risk of losing their assets," the minister told.





At the same time, Toniste said that as this is a significant amendment, it also needs a thorough discussion. The government committee on anti-money-laundering and countering the financing of terrorism gave an approval in principle to the plan two weeks ago.





The plan is to submit the proposals, which were formed into a bill at the Ministry of Finance, to a Cabinet sitting of the government for discussion. Due to the importance of the amendment, the plan is to coordinate the provisions within a wider circle. The ministry is waiting for feedback regarding the bill submitted for coordination within a week.





The ministry spokesperson said that the new rules are to be implemented only in cases where the Financial Intelligence Unit has applied restriction regarding the use and disposal of assets and the information in the hands of the police indicates that the origin of the assets is being disguised, but the owners of the assets are not cooperating with the investigators, are evading the proceedings or attempting to prove the origin of the assets or the transactions made with it with forged or inaccurate documents.





"Thus, regular persons using classic daily financial services will not face additional responsibilities for proving the origin of their assets in the background of the measure in question," Heinapuu said.





The Interior Ministry on February 5 and the Estonian Banking Association on January 19 of this year made a proposal to the Finance Ministry to implement a reverse proof burden. The task of developing a bill was handed by the government at a Cabinet sitting in August. The matter has also been discussed by the parliamentary legal affairs committee.





The plan of making an exception in the presumption of innocence in the case of money-laundering has previously been publicly supported also by the anti-money-laundering working group of the Estonian Banking Association and the Central Criminal Police.