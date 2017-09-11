Revenue Service suspends 321 taxpayers' operations in January-September

During the first three quarters of this year, tax inspectors from the State Revenue Service suspended the operations of 321 taxpayers, according to information released by the Revenue Service writes LETA.

In 301 of these cases, operations were suspended for tax evasion, in 17 cases for a failure to prevent violations and in three cases for paying wages under the table.





As a result of tax control measures, 529 taxpayers were removed from the Revenue Service’s register of VAT (value added tax) payers.





As a result of the tax inspections carried out by the Revenue Service, 377 company managers have been banned from holding certain positions in commercial enterprises.

In the first nine months of 2018, the Revenue Service’s tax inspectors conducted a total of 7,848 various tax control measures.