Investors shower Lithuania's TransferGo with money

TransferGo, a money transfer startup set up by Lithuanians and having around 700,000 clients worldwide, has attracted 11.9 mln euros during the main round of funding on the UK crowdfunding platform Seedrs, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.

US venture capital firm Hard Yaka invested the majority (4.5 mln euros) into newly-issued TransferGo shares, followed by Swedish venture capital firm Vostok Emerging Finance (2.25 mln euros), Turkey's Revo Capital (2.1 mln euros), Italy's U-Start (1.4 mln euros) and Lithuania's Practica Capital (0.250 mln euros).





Seedrs figures shows investors have already submitted applications to buy TransferGo shares for 13 mln euro. The shares would make 16.42% of TransferGo's capital.





Ahead of the funding campaign on the Seedrs platform TransferGo was valued at 58.7 mln euros.