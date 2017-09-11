Financial Services, Innovations, Investments, Lithuania, Technology
Friday, 26.10.2018, 10:47
Investors shower Lithuania's TransferGo with money
BC, Vilniaus, 26.10.2018.Print version
TransferGo, a money transfer startup set up by Lithuanians and having around 700,000 clients worldwide, has attracted 11.9 mln euros during the main round of funding on the UK crowdfunding platform Seedrs, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.
US venture
capital firm Hard Yaka invested the
majority (4.5 mln euros) into newly-issued TransferGo
shares, followed by Swedish venture capital firm Vostok Emerging Finance (2.25 mln euros), Turkey's Revo Capital (2.1 mln euros), Italy's U-Start (1.4 mln euros) and Lithuania's Practica Capital (0.250 mln euros).
Seedrs figures shows investors have already submitted
applications to buy TransferGo shares
for 13 mln euro. The shares would make 16.42% of TransferGo's capital.
Ahead of
the funding campaign on the Seedrs
platform TransferGo was valued at
58.7 mln euros.
