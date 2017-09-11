Banks, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation
WSJ: Danish regulator didn't take Danske laundromat allegations seriously
The WSJ says the Estonian FSA had just two employees to conduct money-laundering reviews, one of them part-time. It took six months to assess a single bank's practices, and larger banks than the local Danske branch had priority. Estonia's maximum fine for money laundering was 32,000 euros -- a few hours’ worth of profits at the branch.
In addition, European Union directives discouraged Estonian inspectors from entering the bank building without permission from their Danish regulatory counterparts. Denmark's FSA oversaw the business because Danske had made it a branch rather than a subsidiary. The Estonian regulators, despite their limited jurisdiction and resources, raised red flags, mailing about six letters to Denmark's FSA between 2007 and 2014. The complaints became caustic as years went by.
One Estonian FSA letter "is brutal…close to the worst I have ever read…and I have read some harsh letters," a Danske compliance officer emailed a colleague.
Denmark's FSA says it raised the Estonian regulators' concerns with Danske Bank and was assured that the bank regularly sent people to check the branch and they found no problems.
Danske's anti-money-laundering chief later emailed colleagues about issues at the Estonian branch, saying: "The Danish FSA has helped the Bank in a critical situation. They are now very worried that any situation may arise."
At a meeting that year of the European Banking Authority, with top officials from across the continent present, a shouting match erupted, people familiar with the session told WSJ. The Estonians yelled across the room that criminal Russian money was washing through their country, and Denmark, a founding member of NATO, was doing little to stop it.
"In simple terms, we were quite pissed off," said Raul Malmstein, then-chairman of Estonia's FSA. "They were not doing anything."
In 2014, Estonian inspectors sent Danske Bank a scathing, 340-page report listing lengthy violations at the Danske branch. The report was in Estonian. It wasn’t translated into English or Danish for another three years, according to the WSJ.
