Budget, Financial Services, Lithuania, Shadow economy
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 24.10.2018, 14:13
Lithuania's 2019 budget to get around EUR 200 mln ''out of shadow'', finmin says
BC, Vilnius, 24.10.2018.Print version
Lithuania's government plans to collect around 200 million euros in revenue from the shadow economy next year, the finance minister says LETA/BNS.
"A very similar amount to this year's is planed, around 200 mln euros," Vilius Sapoka told the parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance on Wednesday.
According to the minister, the shadow economy is shrinking for natural reasons, including economic growth, but major progress has been achieved in this area by the State Tax Inspectorate.
"Those additional measures of fighting the shadow economy it is taking … are giving the result," the minister said.
Different surveys show that shadow economy accounts for 15-30% of Lithuania's GDP.
Other articles:
- 24.10.2018 Департамент туризма: реорганизация Small Planet Airlines не повлияет на планы туристов
- 24.10.2018 Пенсионный капитал в латвийской экономике: «яблок» много, мощности переработки не хватает
- 24.10.2018 В Клайпедском порту по причине сильного ветра ограничено судоходство
- 24.10.2018 Small Planet Airlines будет реструктуризована и в Литве
- 24.10.2018 Rates of bankcard fraud in Estonia among lowest in Europe
- 24.10.2018 Lithuania's Klaipeda introduces ship traffic restrictions due to strong winds
- 24.10.2018 Small Planet Airlines restructuring will not affect trips, Novaturas says
- 23.10.2018 Госконтроль: ЛТВ и Латвийское радио неэффективно распоряжаются 20 млн. евро
- 23.10.2018 Датская Dovista открыла предприятие по производству окон в Литве
- 23.10.2018 Банк Эстонии: случаев обмана с банковскими карточками в Эстонии меньше среднего по ЕС