Latvia's leasing and factoring portfolio increases 6.1% in H1 2018

Latvia's leasing and factoring portfolio increased 6.1% in January-June 2018, amounting to 1.819 bln euros at the end of June, informs LETA referring to the Latvian Leasing Association's data.

Compared to end-2017, the leasing portfolio increased 6.3% to 1.66 bln euros at the end of this past June, while the factoring portfolio expanded 3.8% to 158.481 mln euros.





Compared to end-2017, the finance leasing portfolio has increased 3.1% to 1.23 bln euros, and operating leasing increased 14.2% to 367.22 mln euros. In addition, loans worth 62.982 mln euros were issued during the first half of the year.





Automobile lease portfolio rose 7.9% to 803.093 mln euros at the end of June, equipment leasing increased 8.6% to 449.76 mln euros, and commercial transport leasing increased 1.8% to 382.404 mln euros.





New leasing deals grew 6.2% year on year to 414.519 mln euros. New finance leasing deals increased 11% to 292.815 mln euros, while new operating leasing deals decreased 4.2% to 97.869 mln euros.





Factoring turnover amounted to 397.593 mln euros in January-June, which is 10.2% less than in the first half of 2017. Domestic factoring deals turnover stood at 166.922 mln euros, export factoring deals – 171.247 mln euros, import factoring deals – 9.063 mln euros, and other types of factoring – 50.36 mln.