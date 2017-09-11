Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Loan, Statistics
Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 10:13
Latvia's leasing and factoring portfolio increases 6.1% in H1 2018
Compared to
end-2017, the leasing portfolio increased 6.3% to 1.66 bln euros at the end of
this past June, while the factoring portfolio expanded 3.8% to 158.481 mln euros.
Compared to
end-2017, the finance leasing portfolio has increased 3.1% to 1.23 bln euros,
and operating leasing increased 14.2% to 367.22 mln euros. In addition, loans
worth 62.982 mln euros were issued during the first half of the year.
Automobile
lease portfolio rose 7.9% to 803.093 mln euros at the end of June, equipment
leasing increased 8.6% to 449.76 mln euros, and commercial transport leasing
increased 1.8% to 382.404 mln euros.
New leasing
deals grew 6.2% year on year to 414.519 mln euros. New finance leasing deals
increased 11% to 292.815 mln euros, while new operating leasing deals decreased
4.2% to 97.869 mln euros.
Factoring
turnover amounted to 397.593 mln euros in January-June, which is 10.2% less
than in the first half of 2017. Domestic factoring deals turnover stood at 166.922
mln euros, export factoring deals – 171.247 mln euros, import factoring deals –
9.063 mln euros, and other types of factoring – 50.36 mln.
