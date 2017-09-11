Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 08:37
Bedford Row Capital to advise companies aspiring to First North alternative market
|Photo: bedfordrowcapital.com.
Nasdaq Baltic First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small
and medium-sized companies in the Baltics. In addition to giving access to
capital, First North helps to raise the profile and trustworthiness of the
company and thus supports in entering new markets. The certified adviser’s role
is to guide growth companies through the application process and ensure that
the companies fulfil all the requirements of First North rules on a continuous
basis, Nasdaq Baltic said.
"It's a great signal for us that a U.K. based financial advisory
company sees value of guiding companies to the Baltic First North market,"
said Kaarel Ots, the CEO of Nasdaq
Tallinn. "Our market has numerous advantages which also foreign
companies should use more often. Having Bedford
Row Capital Advisers as our First North advisor, I'm sure our offering will
become better known abroad."
Scott
Levy, the CEO of Bedford Row Capital
Advisers, said Bedford Row Capital
Advisers is happy to join the Nasdaq
Tallinn First North advisers' family.
"Our speciality are bonds and listing them on the public market, therefore
we’re hoping to guide companies to the First North bond market already in the
near future," Levy said.
Bedford Row Capital
Advisers are fixed income specialists. The company is one of a select group of
non-bank lead managers and arrangers of listed debt securities in Europe. Their
focus is on helping SMEs to raise finance by issuing bonds. In 2016, they
listed 15 bonds and in 2017, 14 new bonds -- helping businesses grow, and
creating new opportunities for investors.
First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by
the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It
does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory
demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a
higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher
earnings potential on investments. Upon entry into the First North market
issuers are guided and assisted by certified advisers.
- 23.10.2018 Осужденный за организацию убийства жены предприниматель Игорь Иванов хочет взыскать с Латвии 54 млн. евро
- 22.10.2018 Retirement-age man held on suspicions of spying for Russia
- 22.10.2018 В Вильнюсе и Риге прошли семинары в рамках общебалтийского проекта Upgrade2018!
- 22.10.2018 По подозрению в шпионаже в пользу России ПБ задержала латвийского пенсионера
- 22.10.2018 Виктор Равдиве: "Рижский ночной ресторан Gastrobārs Т73 закрыл свои двери"
- 22.10.2018 В латвийских регионах растет число сделок по приобретению недвижимости – Swedbank
- 22.10.2018 Индекс строительных цен за квартал вырос в Эстонии на 0,3%
- 22.10.2018 Conexus Baltic Grid submits new gas transmission tariff plan
- 22.10.2018 Lithuania's revenue from alcohol excise duties grow at slower pace in 2018
- 22.10.2018 Lithuania's public broadcaster's budget to rise by 2.8 mln euros