Wednesday, 17.10.2018, 14:50
Estonia to render regulation of parental benefits more flexible
The new system would also permit for parents to take turns
staying at home with the baby as well as work part-time.
Chairman of the social affairs committee Helmen Kutt said
that the more flexible rules for using parental benefits increase freedom of
choice. "From now on, parents will be able to better decide how to share
the duty of raising a child and more easily reconcile their family life and
career. One of the purposes of the law is to support fatherhood and contribute
to helping more fathers commit to raising their child," Kutt said.
Kutt pointed out that compared to a decade ago, fathers'
willingness to stay home with their child for a while has significantly grown.
"A father taking his small child for a walk or pushing a stroller is no
rarity these days but a new normality which is lovely to see," Kutt added.
The law enables for both parents to take up to 60 days of
simultaneous parental leave and concurrently receive parental benefits.
Parental benefits can also be used one or several days at a time until the
child reaches three years of age. The total amount of parental benefits does
not depend on when the benefits are used.
