Tuesday, 16.10.2018
Additional 232 mln euros allotted for co-financing EU projects until end-2018
Additional 232 mln euros will be allotted from the state budget to co-finance European Union's policy instruments and other foreign financial aid projects in Latvia, informs LETA referring to the Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia.
Each year,
financing is allotted from the budget to ministries and other government
institutions for implementation of EU policy instruments and other foreign aid
projects and events, as well as for selling emission quotas, the Finance
Ministry explained.
Based on
the Finance Ministry's calculations, the total amount of co-financing necessary
until the end of 2018 is 232 mln euros.
