Lithuania's 2019 budget to help improve people's quality of life – PM
"Most
importantly, the budget provides for the structural reforms approved by the
government and the Seimas. These are education, social protection, health and
innovation reforms and other important things aimed at achieving an improvement
in the quality of life and income growth for our people. This is a socially
responsible budget," he said.
Unlike this
year's budget, which focuses on the lowest-income people, next year's
budget is oriented toward broader population groups, the prime minister
said.
"Quite
a large amount of money, more than 600 mln euros, is allocated for working
population, including each of us. We focused on people on the lowest income in
this year's budget, but (next year's budget) covers the so-called middle class
as well," Skvernelis said.
"I
want to emphasize that we'll form a reserve of more than a billion euros
and we'll have it in place as early as next year in case, God forbid, a
crisis should occur someday. We'll have a surplus budget and
we'll strictly adhere to financial discipline," the prime minister
said.
"I
hope the budget will be successfully passed and each of us will feel an
effect," he added.
The Cabinet
plans to discuss next year's draft budget on Tuesday and to submit it to the
parliament on the same day.
The
government is also expected to give the green light for raising
the minimum monthly wage by 30 euros to 430 euros next January. The actual
amount will be 555 euros due to taxation changes taking effect in early 2019.
