Tartu adopts EUR 6 mln extra budget
Of the additional revenue that the supplementary budget
divides between spending items, some 1.6 mln euros is additional revenue from
personal income tax and 1.4 mln euros subsidies for designated purpose.
According to the supplementary budget, the city will buy
back building rights for the Poska and Masing schools from the state real
estate management company RKAS for 3.8 mln euros. To finance the transaction,
the city will borrow up to 2.8 mln euros.
Under an agreement concluded in 2005, RKAS renovated
the buildings of the two schools and the city is renting the buildings from
RKAS under and agreement valid until 2025.
The rest of the supplementary budget is mainly about
redistribution of money among investment items.
The budget of Tartu was endorsed by the council at 174.7 mln
euros in December 2017. In May 2018, the council adopted a supplementary budget
of 12.8 mln euros.
