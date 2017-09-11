Tartu adopts EUR 6 mln extra budget

The council of Tartu on Thursday approved the city's second supplementary budget for 2018 with a size of 5.9 mln euros, reports LETA/BNS.

Of the additional revenue that the supplementary budget divides between spending items, some 1.6 mln euros is additional revenue from personal income tax and 1.4 mln euros subsidies for designated purpose.





According to the supplementary budget, the city will buy back building rights for the Poska and Masing schools from the state real estate management company RKAS for 3.8 mln euros. To finance the transaction, the city will borrow up to 2.8 mln euros.

Under an agreement concluded in 2005, RKAS renovated the buildings of the two schools and the city is renting the buildings from RKAS under and agreement valid until 2025.





The rest of the supplementary budget is mainly about redistribution of money among investment items.





The budget of Tartu was endorsed by the council at 174.7 mln euros in December 2017. In May 2018, the council adopted a supplementary budget of 12.8 mln euros.