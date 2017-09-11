Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 17:34
Estonian Banking Association wants 5 mln euros tax exemption for profits of small banks
|Erki Kilu. Photo: lhv.ee.
Erki Kilu, chairman of the board of the Estonian
Banking Association and CEO of LHV
Pank, said at the presentation of the association's strategy on Tuesday
that the arrangement of the advance income tax for banks whereby banks not
paying a dividend must pay income tax is burdensome on small and growing banks,
while supporting mature banks.
"The
advance income tax for banks undermines banks' competitive situation,
undermining in the first place the ability of rapidly developing, local-equity
banks to grow and finance the economy," Kilu said.
He said the
association has made a proposal to introduce with an amendment to the Income
Tax Act an additional deduction in the amount of up to 1.25 mln euros from the
quarterly amount that serves as the basis for taxation, in the total amount of
up to 5 mln euros per year.
Under the
new income tax regulations valid for banks since 2016, banks must pay an
advance income tax starting in 2018 equaling 14 percent of the profit earned by
them in the previous quarter.
The
Estonian Banking Association is an organization representing 12 banks
active in Estonia which is a member of the European Banking Federation.
- 09.10.2018 Estonian Banking Association eyeing cross-bank ATM network for Baltics
- 09.10.2018 Estonia to allocate over 800,000 euros to intl organizations
- 09.10.2018 Milrem LCM building new IFV maintenance hall at Tapa
- 09.10.2018 Estonian parliament handling bill making it easier for foreigners to establish businesses in Estonia
- 09.10.2018 Совет министров Северных стран выделил СМИ стран Балтии 225 тыс. евро на проекты на языках нацменьшинств
- 09.10.2018 Lattelecom весной 2019 года сменит бренд и название на tet
- 09.10.2018 Lattelecom strategically develops service networks and in the spring it will change its brand and name to tet
- 09.10.2018 Эстония выделит международным организациям более 800 000 евро
- 09.10.2018 Латвия вложит в основной капитал RB Rail 650 тыс. евро
- 09.10.2018 Программа грантов (ie)dvesma получила 55 заявок