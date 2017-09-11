Banks, Estonia, Financial Services
Estonian banks refusing to open accounts for foreign businesses – Cinamon
"There used to be major problems with banks last year, in the light
of the new regulations the banks all but went nuts," Tolstaya told.
"It's very difficult for businesses to attain their goals when the
bank blocks the actions of the business for several months. Survival alone
becomes very difficult," she said.
Tolstaya described solving this issue as very difficult for Estonia, in
order to be able to demonstrate itself as a country with a good business
environment where it pays to invest.
While speaking positively of many of the digital solutions offered by the
state, she added that these were no good if banks blocked the growth of
businesses.
Cinamon Holding, founded
in 2005, belongs to Tatiana Tolstaya via the company DLT Capital. Until last week, Cinamon
had eight cinemas with a total of 39 theaters. The company opened a new cinema
in Helsinki last week and is about to open a new cinema in Tallinn shortly. A
cinema in the Tripla mall in Helsinki is to open a year from now.
