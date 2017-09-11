Estonian banks refusing to open accounts for foreign businesses – Cinamon

The CEO of the Cinamon chain of movie theaters, Tatiana Tolstaya, poured criticism on the banks active in Estonia, saying that banks are blocking the business of companies registered abroad by refusing to open bank accounts for them, cities LETA/BNS.

"There used to be major problems with banks last year, in the light of the new regulations the banks all but went nuts," Tolstaya told.





"It's very difficult for businesses to attain their goals when the bank blocks the actions of the business for several months. Survival alone becomes very difficult," she said.





Tolstaya described solving this issue as very difficult for Estonia, in order to be able to demonstrate itself as a country with a good business environment where it pays to invest.

While speaking positively of many of the digital solutions offered by the state, she added that these were no good if banks blocked the growth of businesses.





Cinamon Holding, founded in 2005, belongs to Tatiana Tolstaya via the company DLT Capital. Until last week, Cinamon had eight cinemas with a total of 39 theaters. The company opened a new cinema in Helsinki last week and is about to open a new cinema in Tallinn shortly. A cinema in the Tripla mall in Helsinki is to open a year from now.