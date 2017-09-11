Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 15:17
US criminal investigation raises possibility of large fine for Danske Bank – FT
Danske disclosed
on Thursday that it had received requests for information from the U.S.
Department of Justice. But it said the timing and outcome of the probe into
alleged money-laundering through its small Estonian branch was unknown.
"We are cooperating with the authorities investigating us as a
result of the case. However, it is too early to speculate on any outcome of the
investigations," Jesper Nielsen, Danske's interim CEO, said.
The Danish government has said that it is doing everything to avoid Danske suffering the same fate as ABLV, a Latvian lender that was forced
to liquidate itself earlier this year after U.S. authorities ordered banks to
stop clearing dollars on its behalf.
Analysts predict Danske could
face billions of dollars in fines over the scandal. According to analysts at Jyske Bank, the fine could end up being 8 bln dollars both in the U.S.
and Europe.
The Wall Street Journal
reported in mid-September that the Justice Department, Treasury Department and
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are each examining Danske Bank after a confidential
whistleblower complaint was filed to the SEC more than two years ago.
- 04.10.2018 Saeima of Latvia adopts amendments to curb instant loan costs
- 04.10.2018 Illegal raw tobacco processing plants setting up in Lithuania – customs officials
- 04.10.2018 Swedbank agrees to loan 60 mln euros to Lithuania's Girteka Logistics
- 04.10.2018 Estonia's new car sales down 18.2% on year in September
- 04.10.2018 Number of hospital bed places decreasing in Estonia
- 04.10.2018 Уже на следующей неделе в Риге – крупнейшее мероприятие бизнес-технологий RIGA COMM 2018
- 04.10.2018 Агентство Bloomberg приняло трансграничные платежи за отмывание денег – Банк Эстонии
- 04.10.2018 Bloomberg has mistaken cross-border payments for non-resident flows
- 04.10.2018 Первый в Эстонии робот-юрист бесплатно помог уже 400 людям
- 04.10.2018 Nordea подозревают в причастности к масштабному отмыванию денег