Banks, Estonia, Export, Financial Services, Foreign trade , Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 13:34
Bloomberg has mistaken cross-border payments for non-resident flows
According
to the Eesti Pank (Central Bank of Estonia), a cross-border
payment is made when an Estonian entrepreneur sells milk to Lithuania or an
electronics company moves money from Sweden to Estonia. Bloomberg’s claim that these 900 bln are made up of non-resident
flows is therefore misleading. The 900 bln euros do contain non-residents’
payments, but they only make up one part of the sum. These are cross-border
payments, and Estonia, being a small and open economy, has a lot of export and
import. Exports and imports mean that money moves across country borders, and
this constitutes cross-border payments. Bank clients made 442 bln euros’ worth
of payments from abroad to Estonia in 2008-2015, and Estonia sent 446 bln euros
in payments abroad during the same period.
Cross-border
payments certainly include non-resident flows, but the central bank does not
collect separate statistics for these transactions. The statistics collected by
Eesti Pank can establish whether a
payment is sent to a foreign bank or is received from a foreign bank, or
whether the payment moves between banks that operate in Estonia. However,
central bank statistics do not hold information on whether the person who
initiated a payment in a foreign or an Estonian bank was a resident of Estonia
or not.
