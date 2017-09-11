Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Rating
Moody's Investors Service upgrades Citadele Bank’s deposit rating from Ba2 to Ba1, with a positive outlook
The main reason for upgrading Citadele
Bank’s rating, according to Moody's, is the result of the progress made in
implementing the Baltic focused growth strategy. The rating upgrade is also
based on higher capitalization, increasing profitability, declining of problem
loans, the strengthening of the bank’s governance and continued reduction of
non-resident business.
Moody’s positive
outlook reflects expectation of a continued progress with further improvements
in the context of a supportive operating environment, a strengthened
governance, and a continued increase of Citadele’s
market shares in the Baltics despite the increasing competition.
Guntis
Beļavskis, CEO of Citadele Bank, said: “Citadele, since its inception, but
especially after attracting world class investor group, along with EBRD, has
demonstrated that a local bank can grow and prosper in Baltics in a tough
competitive environment with international players. This upgrade is another
step towards our strategic goal to become true Baltic champion for retail and small
and medium business customers, and we are proud of this recognition. Our
strategic initiatives in digital space, aspiration to be the primary bank of
choice and prudent approach to risk, point to an exciting period ahead of Citadele.”
In the first half of 2018, Citadele
Group’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
was 18.0%, net profit was 18.0 mln euros, Group’s deposits were 2.65 bln euros,
and the net loan portfolio reached 1.36 bln euros.
