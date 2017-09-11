Business, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.10.2018, 12:05
43,858 business operators pay micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early October
From September 1, 2010, when the micro enterprise tax was
introduced in Latvia, till October 1, 2018, Latvian authorities have received a
total of 98,263 applications from tax payers seeking the status of micro
enterprise tax payers.
Of those, 47,524 applications were submitted by corporate
entities, 47,209 applications were from individuals and 3,530 applications were
filed by individual business operators.
Applications for the status of micro enterprise tax payers
were approved in case of 45,562 corporate entities, 45,468 individuals and
3,421 individual business operators.
At the same time, 1,598 applications from corporate
entities, 941 applications from individuals and 76 applications from individual
business operators were rejected.
As of December 31, 2017, a total of 3,896 companies lost the
status of a micro enterprise tax payer.
As reported, the Latvian parliament in July 2017 adopted
amendments to the Law on Micro Enterprise Tax under which micro enterprises
with annual turnover below EUR 40,000 will be paying a 15 % tax, starting from
this year, and the 20 % tax will be applied to the turnover in excess of EUR
40,000 with special rules applying during the transition period in 2018 and
2019.
- 02.10.2018 Лиепайский порт получил 11,8 млн. евро на улучшение инфраструктуры
- 02.10.2018 Премьерская гонка: поседевшие птенцы Шкеле против новичков
- 02.10.2018 Latvian insurers raise premiums 17.9% in H1
- 02.10.2018 Highest-paying jobs in Latvia are in IT and financial sectors - study
- 01.10.2018 В результате индексации пенсии в Латвии повысятся на 8-23 евро
- 01.10.2018 Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker sells 10% of shares in its subsidiary
- 01.10.2018 В Rigas satiksme проведен обыск в рамках уголовного процесса о мошенничестве в крупном размере
- 01.10.2018 Прибыль латвийских монетарных финансовых учреждений за восемь месяцев - 211,8 млн. евро
- 01.10.2018 В Рижском аэропорту построят еще один перрон