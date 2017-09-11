43,858 business operators pay micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early October

There were 43,858 business operators registered as payers of micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early October this year, and 50,563 entities have been removed from the list, according to the statistics of the Latvian State Revenue Service informed LETA.

From September 1, 2010, when the micro enterprise tax was introduced in Latvia, till October 1, 2018, Latvian authorities have received a total of 98,263 applications from tax payers seeking the status of micro enterprise tax payers.





Of those, 47,524 applications were submitted by corporate entities, 47,209 applications were from individuals and 3,530 applications were filed by individual business operators.





Applications for the status of micro enterprise tax payers were approved in case of 45,562 corporate entities, 45,468 individuals and 3,421 individual business operators.





At the same time, 1,598 applications from corporate entities, 941 applications from individuals and 76 applications from individual business operators were rejected.





As of December 31, 2017, a total of 3,896 companies lost the status of a micro enterprise tax payer.





As reported, the Latvian parliament in July 2017 adopted amendments to the Law on Micro Enterprise Tax under which micro enterprises with annual turnover below EUR 40,000 will be paying a 15 % tax, starting from this year, and the 20 % tax will be applied to the turnover in excess of EUR 40,000 with special rules applying during the transition period in 2018 and 2019.