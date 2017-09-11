Latvian insurance companies' profit at EUR 7.229 mln in H1

Latvia's insurance companies earned a total of EUR 7.229 mln in January-June, which is 21.7% less than in the first half of 2017, according to the Finance and Capital Market Commission's data.

Risk insurance companies posted EUR 8.577 mln in profit, 1.9% down on the first half of 2017, while life insurance companies, which operated with a profit in the first half of 2017, have suffered a loss of EUR 1.349 mln.





In the first half of 2017, Latvia's insurance companies' profit amounted to EUR 9.231 mln. Risk insurance companies' profit totaled EUR 8.742 mln, while life insurance companies' profit was EUR 489,000.





At the end of June, there were six Latvian insurance companies - four risk insurers and two life insurers, as well as seven foreign risk insurance companies' branches and four life insurance companies' branches operating in Latvia.