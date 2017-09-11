Financial Services, Latvia, Pensioners

Pensions in Latvia to increase EUR 8 to EUR 23 after indexation

BC, Vilnius, 01.10.2018.
Pensions in Latvia will on the average increase eight to 23 euros after indexation today, Welfare Ministry's deputy state secretary Jana Muizniece told Latvian Television this morning, citiing LETA.

Pensions will increase the most for pensioners with the longest length of service and largest pensions, said Muizniece.


She reminded that all pensions of up to EUR 382 a month would be indexed.




