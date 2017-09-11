Banks, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 28.09.2018, 14:18
Bank of Lithuania does not grant licence to HUSH LT due to reputational concerns
“We are
glad that our country attracts the interest of innovative and
up-and-coming financial undertakings wanting to invest in it. At the same time,
however, we keep a close watch to avoid disreputable companies slipping through
without being submitted to thorough scrutiny and this particular case can
attest to that,’ said Vytautas Valvonis,
Director of the Supervision Service at the Bank of Lithuania.
UAB HUSH LT applied to the Bank of Lithuania for an
electronic money institution licence for restricted activity. It intended to
issue electronic money and provide payment services via mobile devices in our
country.
In the
course of collecting and assessing information on the company and its head,
specialists of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania uncovered that
he had been convicted in France and fined for a continuous offence – fraud
related to public sector and social security benefits and family allowances.
The above-named conviction has not expired or been reversed. Additionally, it
was found that the activities of the payment institution headed by this person
were suspended by the French financial sector supervisory authority due to
significant violations.
In
submitting information, UAB HUSH LT,
represented by the law firm Ecovis Proventus
Law, failed to reveal previous conviction of the head of the company
and the fact that the company led by this person had its licence revoked or
rights to engage in certain activities suspended. Any person who has committed
these kinds of violations does not meet the requirements set to the heads of
electronic money institutions applying for licence for restricted activity.
Thus, the Bank of Lithuania rejected the application of UAB HUSH LT to issue a licence for restricted activity.
