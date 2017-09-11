Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 25.09.2018, 17:29
Latvian Control Service's supervisory system to be reorganized
Around EUR 6 mln will be invested in the Control Service over the next two years, added the minister.
Experts from the Organization of for Economic Cooperation and Development will assist the process of reorganization of the Control Service's supervisory system.
According to Reizniece-Ozola, OECD experts will help assess the process of determination of companies' actual beneficiaries by Latvian banks, and they will also analyze Latvia's laws and regulations to see if the current system of sanctions meets the standards in Europe and in other countries that Latvia cooperates with.
The experts will also help with drawing up guidelines for improving investigation of money laundering cases.
Reorganization of the Control Service will accelerate the decision-making process in the investigation and prevention of money laundering cases. For instance, if there is information about some suspicious deals, this information could be forwarded to the authorities without the involvement of the prosecutor general's office, said Reizniece-Ozola.
- 25.09.2018 Regulator approves new natural gas tariffs in Latvia
- 25.09.2018 Share of traffic accidents caused by drivers of uninsured vehicles increases in Riga in 2017
- 25.09.2018 Mainor borrows EUR 10 mln to establish buildings in Ulemiste campus
- 25.09.2018 Lithuanians have an idea how to reduce crypto mining costs
- 25.09.2018 airBaltic Receives Twelfth Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
- 25.09.2018 The value of car leases in Estonia taken is up one fifth on a year ago
- 25.09.2018 В Литву прибывает последний в этом газовом году груз СПГ
- 25.09.2018 Балтийские страны инициировали синхронизацию с материковой Европой
- 25.09.2018 Еврокомиссия призвала к расследованию отмывания денег в Danske Bank
- 25.09.2018 Литва в 2016 году потеряла почти 1 млрд. евро НДС – Еврокомиссия