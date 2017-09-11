Banks, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation
EU calls for probe into Danske Bank money-laundering scandal
An audit ordered by Danske
Bank, which dealt with the activities of the bank's Estonian branch from
2007 to 2015, showed that the bank's non-resident customers moved over 200 bn
euros. The audit identified that most of the 10,000 non-resident customers of
the bank's Estonian branch were suspicious and it is likely that most of the
transaction flow of the bank was also problematic.
The European Commission has written a letter to the European
Banking Authority (EBA), the regulatory authority of the EU, to ask it to
"fully utilize" its powers to probe what happened to the monitoring
of Danske's Estonian office,
spokesman Christian Wigand told AFP
on Sunday.
The Financial Times reported that the letter from the
European Commission to the EBA, which it has seen, called for investigators to
establish any possible "breach or non-application of European Union law
both by the Estonian as well as the Danish supervisors", and asked for a
probe "with the necessary degree of urgency".
