EU calls for probe into Danske Bank money-laundering scandal

The European Commission has called for an EU investigation into the regulatory failures that led to a multi-billion euro money-laundering scandal at Denmark's Danske Bank, informed LETA/BNS.

An audit ordered by Danske Bank, which dealt with the activities of the bank's Estonian branch from 2007 to 2015, showed that the bank's non-resident customers moved over 200 bn euros. The audit identified that most of the 10,000 non-resident customers of the bank's Estonian branch were suspicious and it is likely that most of the transaction flow of the bank was also problematic.





The European Commission has written a letter to the European Banking Authority (EBA), the regulatory authority of the EU, to ask it to "fully utilize" its powers to probe what happened to the monitoring of Danske's Estonian office, spokesman Christian Wigand told AFP on Sunday.





The Financial Times reported that the letter from the European Commission to the EBA, which it has seen, called for investigators to establish any possible "breach or non-application of European Union law both by the Estonian as well as the Danish supervisors", and asked for a probe "with the necessary degree of urgency".