SEB included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
For the third consecutive year, SEB is included as the only Nordic bank in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the world's most recognized investor sustainability rating, informs LETA/BNS.
|Allan Parik. Photo: seb.ee.
"The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a significant
recognition of our activity. We are working every day to be an exemplary on the
home markets in terms of responsible financing, being an adviser-partner to our
customers and making out contribution to the activity of communities," Allan
Parik, chairman of the management board of SEB Pank, said.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is based on a comprehensive
questionnaire with criteria in approximately 20 various categories. The
questionnaire of the index concerns economic, environmental and social
responsibility and the index is a collaboration between S&P Dow Jones
Indices and asset manager RobecoSAM,
which specializes in sustainable investments.
