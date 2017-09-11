SEB included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

For the third consecutive year, SEB is included as the only Nordic bank in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the world's most recognized investor sustainability rating, informs LETA/BNS.

Allan Parik. Photo: seb.ee.

"The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a significant recognition of our activity. We are working every day to be an exemplary on the home markets in terms of responsible financing, being an adviser-partner to our customers and making out contribution to the activity of communities," Allan Parik, chairman of the management board of SEB Pank, said.





The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is based on a comprehensive questionnaire with criteria in approximately 20 various categories. The questionnaire of the index concerns economic, environmental and social responsibility and the index is a collaboration between S&P Dow Jones Indices and asset manager RobecoSAM, which specializes in sustainable investments.