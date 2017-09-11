Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Risk management
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.09.2018, 12:56
Non-resident deposits at Latvian banks has fallen to historically lowest level – 20.5%
BC, Riga, 14.09.2018.Print version
Non-resident deposits at Latvian banks has dropped to its historically lowest level – 20.5%, informs LETA referring to the Financial and Capital Market Commission.
Non-resident deposits have reduced from 12.4 bln euros in 2015 to 3.2 bln
euros at the end of August of 2018.
Deposits by local residents at Latvian banks have reached 79% of the
total amount of deposits. Meanwhile, deposits by residents of EU member states
are currently at 10%, deposits by residents of CIS states at 5%, and deposits
by residents of other countries – 6%.
The FKTK points out that much work has been invested since 2015 to reduce
financial risks associated with non-resident deposits. The financial watchdog
also points out that Latvia is not categorized anymore among those countries
with a high level of non-resident deposits.
Other articles:
- 14.09.2018 Цена на электроэнергию в балтийском регионе – самая высокая за 10 лет
- 14.09.2018 В августе в Латвии сдано на 9,9% молока меньше
- 14.09.2018 Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers down 9.9%
- 14.09.2018 German chancellor to pay visit to Lithuania
- 14.09.2018 Russian-language TV channel Current Time to be launched in Lithuania
- 14.09.2018 Final scenario for Baltic grid synchronization expected to be approved in Brussels
- 14.09.2018 Объем вкладов иностранных клиентов в банках Латвии достиг исторически самого низкого уровня – 20,5%
- 14.09.2018 В Брюсселе утверждают окончательный вариант синхронизации ЛЭП балтийских стран
- 14.09.2018 Изобилие данных – не всегда ценность
- 14.09.2018 В Литве начинается ретрансляция телепрограммы на русском языке