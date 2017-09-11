Lithuania's Maxima Grupe places EUR 300 mln bond

Maxima Grupe (Maxima Group), the largest retail group in the Baltics, on Thursday successfully placed its first 300-million-euro bond issue in international markets, informed LETA/BNS.

The five-year bond issue carries a 3.5% annual interest rate, sources told LETA/BNS.





The company has said that it plans to list the securities on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Vilnius.





It has selected BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and SEB Bankas as arrangers and dealers for the bond program and the offering.





Maxima Grupe is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, which is controlled by Nerijus Numavicius.