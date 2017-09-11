SEB Group to invest in Baltic fintech startups

The SEB Group plans to invest in fintech startups in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, informs LETA/BNS.

"These investments at aimed at discovering fintech startups that would have ideas relevant to the bank's customers and would help turn these ideas into reality," Vaidas Zagunis, head of retail banking at SEB Lithuania, said in a press release.





SEB will make minority investments of between 50,000 and 200,000 euros in 10 to 20 Baltic startups.





The group has been investing in fintech startups in Sweden since 2016.