Wednesday, 05.09.2018, 11:27
SEB Group to invest in Baltic fintech startups
05.09.2018
The SEB Group plans to invest in fintech startups in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, informs LETA/BNS.
"These
investments at aimed at discovering fintech startups that would have ideas
relevant to the bank's customers and would help turn these ideas into
reality," Vaidas Zagunis,
head of retail banking at SEB Lithuania,
said in a press release.
SEB will make minority investments of between
50,000 and 200,000 euros in 10 to 20 Baltic startups.
The group
has been investing in fintech startups in Sweden since 2016.
