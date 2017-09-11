Luminor makes 17.6 mln euros in Q2 profit

Luminor Bank, which was established last fall by merging the Baltic branches of DNB Bank and Nordea Bank, generated 17.63 mln euros in second-quarter profit this year, doubling its earnings from the first quarter of 2018, according to the bank’s financial report for April-June 2018, informs LETA.

The bank’s representatives informed that the merger of the DNB and Nordea branches had little effect on the Luminor Group’s financial results. The banking group’s second-quarter results cannot be directly compared with the second-quarter result in 2017 as they comprise the results of the two banks involved in the merger, which is why Luminor offers a comparison with the results of the first quarter of this year.





In the first quarter of 2018, Luminor made an 8.96 mln euros profit.





The banking group’s ROE (return of capital) rose from 6.3% in the first quarter to 13.22% in the second quarter of 2018. Net commissions income dropped from 6.4 mln euros to 6 mln euros.

The banking group’s loan portfolio was worth 3.4 bln euros at the end of June 2018, with corporate loans making up 44% and personal loans 53% of the total amount. The bank’s share in the Latvian lending market was approximately 25%.





Deposits at Luminor totaled 2.7 bln euros at the end of June 2018, with corporate deposits making up 31% of the total deposit portfolio and personal deposits accounting for 30%.





The loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) was down to 125% in the second quarter of this year. The bank aims to increase the share of deposits, especially the share of stable deposits. Luminor’s share in the Latvian deposit market was roughly 16%.





As reported, DNB and Nordea merged their businesses in all three Baltic states to create a new combined bank called Luminor. As part of the merger, the Latvian branch of Nordea Bank has turned its assets over to DNB Banka.