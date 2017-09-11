Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Lithuania
SEB to become first bank in Lithuania to accept instant payments
The new service for payments under 15,000 will be launched on September 4,
2018.
"When making instant transfers, funds will reach the account in less
then 10 seconds. Payments will be made at any time, including weekends and
holidays," Vaidas Zagunis, head of Retail banking and a board
member, said in a statement.
SEB clients
will be able to receive such money transfer's if the sender's bank also
provides such a service.
Instant payments among euro zone banks became possible in late 2017
following the creation by the Euro
Banking Association of an instant payment acceptance system.
The Bank of Lithuania created conditions for instant payments in the country last October after signing a memorandum with the three largest banks in Lithuania – SEB, Luminor and Swedbank.
Telia Lietuva, Bite Lietuva and Tele2 have recently also started providing instant payment
services.
