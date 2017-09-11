SEB to become first bank in Lithuania to accept instant payments

SEB bank will become the first bank in Lithuania to accept instant payments in euros from banks in other EU or EEA countries, informs LETA/BNS.

The new service for payments under 15,000 will be launched on September 4, 2018.





"When making instant transfers, funds will reach the account in less then 10 seconds. Payments will be made at any time, including weekends and holidays," Vaidas Zagunis, head of Retail banking and a board member, said in a statement.





SEB clients will be able to receive such money transfer's if the sender's bank also provides such a service.





Instant payments among euro zone banks became possible in late 2017 following the creation by the Euro Banking Association of an instant payment acceptance system.





The Bank of Lithuania created conditions for instant payments in the country last October after signing a memorandum with the three largest banks in Lithuania – SEB, Luminor and Swedbank.





Telia Lietuva, Bite Lietuva and Tele2 have recently also started providing instant payment services.